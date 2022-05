BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A few dozen customers lost power in Bazetta Township Wednesday afternoon after some power lines were pulled down.

First responders say it appears a large truck caught one of the lines on Durst Clagg Road at about 4 p.m. and pulled it down.

The road was temporarily closed but is back open.

Drivers are asked to use caution since Ohio Edison crews are working to make repairs.