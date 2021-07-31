Truck rolls over in New Middletown, sending 2 to hospital and causing power outage

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital after their truck crashed in New Middletown overnight.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday on Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the truck rolled over several times and hit a mailbox, fence and pole.

It caused the power to go out in the area and forced the road to close until the wires were fixed. Some people may still be without power but according to First Energy, it should be back on early Saturday morning.

The road has since reopened.