NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The entrance ramp from Mahoning Avenue to the Ohio Turnpike will be closed for about an hour after a crash.

A pick-up truck lost control on the ramp, went through a guardrail and rolled down a hill around 3 p.m. Friday. The truck then caught fire.

The North Jackson Fire Department had to put it out.

No one was hurt.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating to determine what caused the crash.