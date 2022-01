LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The awning of a cemetery chapel at a Lowellville church collapsed on a truck Friday.

It happened at St. John’s Church on Villa Maria Road.

A boom on the back of the truck hit the awning, causing it to come down.

The truck was hauling a burial vault at the time.

Two tow trucks were used to pull up the damaged awning, and it was then placed on a flatbed truck.

No injuries were reported.