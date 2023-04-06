NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A leak of diesel fuel led to a temporary shutdown of one lane of Interstate 80 eastbound on Thursday morning.

The lane closure was on I-80 East near Interstate 76 in the North Jackson area. Traffic was backed up, according to OhGo’s website, but our reporter in the area said it has since been cleared.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a driver called to report that a truck in front of them was leaking diesel fuel along the roadway. The driver pulled over but later tracked the driver of a leaking truck to a truck stop in Weathersfield Township, where authorities were called.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.