YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown firefighters are waiting for a crew from Ohio Edison to repair a utility that was hit this morning on the West Side.

A truck backing out of a drive at Mahoning and McKinley avenues at Fellows Riverside Gardens hit a wire, which caused the pole to snap.

There are no injuries, and traffic is moving freely on Mahoning Avenue.

