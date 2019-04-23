Local News

Truck hits utility wire in Poland

The accident happened at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 616

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a utility wire in Poland Tuesday. 

The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 616. 

Crews on the scene said the man may have suffered a medical emergency. 

The vehicle sustained damage to the front end and the driver's side window was broken out. 

 

 

