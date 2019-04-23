Truck hits utility wire in Poland
The accident happened at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 616
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) - A man was taken to the hospital after hitting a utility wire in Poland Tuesday.
The accident happened about 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Route 224 and Route 616.
Crews on the scene said the man may have suffered a medical emergency.
The vehicle sustained damage to the front end and the driver's side window was broken out.
