Truck found crashed with no driver, investigation ongoing

Responders say they found a trail of blood leading away from the scene

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck crashed into a wooded area and was found with no driver early Sunday morning.

Responders had a hard time answering the call, which came in around 3:00 a.m., because they couldn’t locate the crash at first.

When they did find it there was no driver inside. But they spotted a trail of blood leading away from the scene.

Ohio State Highway Patrol went to the registered owner’s house, who told them his truck was taken sometime after 8 o’clock last night.

Troopers are unsure of how the driver survived the crash, stating the truck rolled multiple times and took out a utility pole.

They believe a cell phone found in the truck belongs to the driver.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

