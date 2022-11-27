STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A vehicle flipped over during a police chase in Struthers early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Hilton Avenue near South Avenue.

Police say during a pursuit, the truck they were chasing flipped over and the driver got out and ran away. No word on if police caught the suspect.

First News reached out to Struthers police for more information, but they are not releasing any at this time.

First News is investigating. Check back here for updates on this developing story.

Tiante Goodgame contributed to this report.