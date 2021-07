HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A crash closed the eastbound lanes of Route 82 in Howland Wednesday morning. The road has since reopened.

A truck flipped on its side.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. between Howland Wilson Road and the Route 11 interchange.

Dispatchers said the driver was hurt, but not seriously, and did not have to go to the hospital.

Traffic started moving again about an hour later.