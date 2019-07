The fire happened in I-79 just east of Mercer

FINDLEY TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer fire is slowing traffic on Interstate 79 in Mercer County.

The incident happened about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-79 southbound at mile marker 17, just east of Mercer.

According to dispatchers, the brakes overheated on the truck igniting the trailer. The truck is hauling glass.