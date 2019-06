ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A lane of Route 11 near Rogers that was closed for nearly 8 hours Friday has reopened.

One lane northbound was closed just after midnight when the brakes of a tractor-trailer overheated causing the truck to catch fire.

The lane was closed from the Rogers exit to the West Point exit until about 8 a.m. so crews could clean up the area and remove the truck.

No injuries were reported.