Breaking News
Father found guilty of shaking infant son, causing lasting damage

Truck driving career fair in Boardman changes location

Local News

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Republic Services garbage truck

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck-driving career fair scheduled for next week has changed its location. 

Republic Services is hosting the event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering attendees the chance to speak with employers and schools offering CDL training. 

JobsNow: Picking up trash could be a good-paying job with benefits 

The fair was originally scheduled to be held at Ohio Means Jobs in Boardman. 

It will now be held at the Boardman Library.

Republic Services currently has 185 employees. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story