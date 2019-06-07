Truck driving career fair in Boardman changes location

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck-driving career fair scheduled for next week has changed its location.

Republic Services is hosting the event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering attendees the chance to speak with employers and schools offering CDL training.

JobsNow: Picking up trash could be a good-paying job with benefits

The fair was originally scheduled to be held at Ohio Means Jobs in Boardman.

It will now be held at the Boardman Library.

Republic Services currently has 185 employees.