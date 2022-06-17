SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a pickup truck drove into a house.

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. Friday on US-422, just west of Anderson Anthony Road in Southington.

Southington Fire Chief Scott Bower said no one was hurt in the crash.

The house was vacant, but the owners were renovating it at the time.

The driver was evaluated at the scene. Charges are pending against the driver.

Investigators at the scene were trying to determine what caused the crash. They said the driver did not appear to be impaired in any way.

Courtesy: Southington Volunteer Fire Department

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.