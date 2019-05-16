Truck driver faces charge for hitting man at Pilot in Austintown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators have charged a semi-truck driver with hitting and killing another driver who was walking in the parking lot of the Pilot Travel Center in Austintown earlier this month.

Twenty-four-year-old Guillaume Pelletier, of Quebec, Canada, now faces a misdemeanor charge of vehicular homicide.

It happened on May 2 at the truck stop on Route 46.

Austintown police were left thinking 29-year-old Arman Meco, of El Paso, Texas, was killed after he walked out from in between two semis and into the path of another.

Weeks later, though, they found video from one of the trucks.

“It changed the perspective of the accident,” said Austintown Police Capt. Bryan Kloss.

Although witnesses told police the victim was looking down at his phone and had earphones in, investigators now believe there was a significant distance between the victim and the semi that hit him.

“I believe about 11 semi parking places when the pedestrian was in clear view, walking diagonal through the parking lot,” Kloss said.

It was enough to file a vehicular homicide complaint against Pelletier, the driver of that rig.

“After reviewing the video, there’s no doubt in my mind that he should have been able to stop, yes,” Kloss said.

Police said Pelletier, who has since returned home, was not impaired at the time of the crash but they will now try to get his cell phone records to see if he may have been distracted.

In the meantime, prosecutors and police are working with the lawyer for the Canadian trucking company where Pelletier works. They’re hoping he’ll turn himself in.