Truck driver cited after vehicle hits bridge in North Jackon

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – A commercial driver was cited Tuesday after the vehicle he was driving hit the Ohio Turnpike bridge over Mahoning Avenue.

The roll-off truck had its boom extended when it hit the bridge.

Ohio Department of Transportation engineers were on site to check the bridge for any damage.

The bridge and road remain open.

The driver, Michael Rabich of Youngstown, reportedly had minor injuries. He was not taken to the hospital.

He’s being cited for a charge of the vehicle being over height.

The truck is registered to Falls Recycling.

The accident happened just before 10:30 a.m.