Truck crashes into home in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck crashed into the front of a house in Youngstown Saturday night.

It happened on the 400 block of Garfield Street just before 9 p.m.

When First News arrived on scene, reporters saw the truck had knocked down the front of the house.

Youngstown police and fire departments are on scene.

One man, the owner of the house, was inside the house at the time, but he is okay, according to police.

The driver was transported to the hospital. His injuries are unknown.

According to the neighbor who called 911, the driver looked passed out in the vehicle.

First News has a reporter on scene and are working to get more information.

