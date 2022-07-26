NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The driver of a truck crashed into a building in downtown Newton Falls Tuesday afternoon.

It happened about 2 p.m.

Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief James Wilkinson said the driver hit a semi-truck and drove into Broad Street Vintage on West Broad Street.

Wilkinson said the driver is OK, but the store sustained substantial damage. He said the structure is stable and disaster recovery services will secure the building.

Courtesy: Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief James Wilkinson

The Newton Falls Joint Fire District took to its social media to advise caution in the downtown area while they work to remove the truck.