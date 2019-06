It happened on Spitler Road shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck caught on fire in a Poland neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

A viewer sent us the video through our Report It feature. They said it happened shortly after 4 p.m.

The fire was on Spitler Road.

Crews cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m.

We’re working to get more information on how the fire started and if anyone was hurt.