Troopers: Vitamin hauler started 12-vehicle pileup on I-80 in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police released details Thursday about a 12-vehicle pileup on Interstate 80 that injured several people.

According to a police report, a semi hauling vitamins and supplements jackknifed Tuesday at about 3:32 p.m. on I-80 westbound in Shenango Township causing a chain-reaction pileup that would cause various portions of the highway to be shut down for 14 hours.

Police say after the vitamin hauler jackknifed, blocking the highway, another semi came along and crashed into the trailer, ejecting the driver and scattering cargo across the highway.

Multiple semis and vehicles, 12 in all, unable to stop in the whiteout conditions collided with each other, resulting in four serious injuries.

Uninjured or slightly injured people were taken to the Park Inn Hotel in West Middlesex by school bus.

Firefighters and troopers tried to check on people caught in the gridlock as crews worked to transport the injured and clear the highway.

An ATV was used to help out a person who suffered a medical emergency in the backed-up traffic.

While removing the crashed vehicles, troopers discovered a disabled Greyhound Bus with frozen brakes. The 20 passengers inside were taken to another location while the bus was removed from the highway.

All lanes of I-80 reopened Wednesday at 5:03 a.m.

In all, nine tractor-trailers and three SUVs were involved in the crash.