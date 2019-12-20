Troopers: Two men charged after Lawrence County road-rage incident

Robert Davis will be charged with disorderly conduct and careless driving

MAHONING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Two men are facing charges after reports of road rage in Lawrence County Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State police spoke to both parties involved in the incident, which happened around 6 a.m. along US-422, near the intersection with PA-551 in Mahoning Township.

According to the report, a 2002 Dodge Durango unnecessarily passed a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado. The driver of the Silverado the drove up unnecessarily close behind the Durango driver and turned on his high beams, according to police.

The Durango driver, 45-year-old Robert Davis, from Lowellville, stopped the vehicle, and the Silverado driver stopped behind him, the report said.

Police said Davis got out of the vehicle and approached the Durango with a tire iron. The Durango driver backed up while dialing 911, and Davis got back into the car and continued driving.

Davis will be charged with disorderly conduct and careless driving.

The Durango driver faces charges of failing to use low beams and careless driving.