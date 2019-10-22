Troopers thank good Samaritans following woman’s fall from bridge in Fairfield Twp.

Troopers say the passerby gave first aid to the woman

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is thanking a good Samaritans for helping direct traffic and administering first aid following a woman’s fall from a highway bridge.

Troopers say people passing by gave first aid to the woman after she jumped from the Route 344 bridge onto Route 11 Monday afternoon. They also helped to divert the heavy flow of traffic on the highway from the accident scene until troopers got there.

WKBN 27 First News does not typically report on suicide attempts, however, this incident impacted a major roadway in our area and multiple calls were taken in our newsroom about the incident.

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.