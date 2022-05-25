MERCER, Pa. (WKBN)- Troopers announced Wednesday that they have closed a cold-case homicide from 1980.

Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker reviewed and confirmed that charges would have been filed against Nestor Quintanal, who was accused of homicide in the death of Edwin Rodriguez if Quintanal had not died in 2002.

Reports said that Mercer PSP began the investigation on November 6, 1980, when a burning body was discovered near Interstate 80 in Wolf Creek Township.

PSP said that an autopsy determined the victim was a 16- to 19-year-old white male, 115 pounds, 5 feet, 8 inches tall. Reports said that the victim had third-degree burns on 70% of his body and could not be identified at the time.

Reports said that DNA of the victim was identified in 2019. Rodriguez was from Chicago, Illinois

Troopers discovered that Rodriguez and Quintana left for Florida in the fall of 1980. The family of the victim never heard from him again.

PSP said that the victim’s remains were given to a family member, closing the case.