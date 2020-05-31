Troopers search for suspect in Route 11 chase who ran away

Breaking News
Local News

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a fleeing vehicle on Route 11 that was heading northbound

WKBN

COLUMBIANA CO., (WKBN) – Police are searching for a suspect Sunday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were in pursuit of a vehicle on Route 11 that was heading northbound.

OSP Canfield says that the pursuit started with St Clair Police Department at a traffic stop.

Police used a stop stick at the US-224 exit, which stopped the car, but the suspect got out and ran away.

State troopers are searching the area of Raccoon Road, north of Leffingwell Road. Numerous troopers are walking around the area.

There is also a patrol plane in the air.

As of 8:15 p.m., OSP was heading to Youngstown.

