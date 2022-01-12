BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Aviation Section was up above Trumbull County Wednesday searching for the truck involved in a hit-skip crash on New Year’s Eve.

This was the second search by air for the 2011-2013 Ford F-150 pickup truck investigator say is involved in the crash.

Sergeant Ray Santiago says they are using every tool they have available to try to locate the vehicle.

This is stemming from the crash on Corey Hunt Road in Bristol that seriously injured an Amish couple. Dave Fisher and his wife Leona were riding their scooters North in the Southbound lanes when troopers say a pickup truck headed south hit them and left the scene.

Both Fishers were seriously hurt, but have since been released from the hospital.

If you have any information you’re asked to give the Ohio State Highway Patrol Post in Warren a call at 330-898-2311.