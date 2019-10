The accident happened about 12:19 a.m. Friday on I-76, just east of Route 534.

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers say drugs are suspected in a rollover crash Friday on Interstate 76 in Milton Township.

Troopers say the man went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and flipped over. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Traffic was not impaired as crews cleaned up the accident.

Troopers are not identifying the victim as this time.