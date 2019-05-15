Troopers say driver distracted, crashed on Route 422 in Southington

SOUTHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers say a driver was distracted when he crashed Wednesday along Route 422 in Southington Township.

The accident happened about 6:15 a.m. between Route 305 and Phalanx Mills Turner Road in Southington.

The car sideswiped a utility pole and ended up in the front yard of a house.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers say the driver first told them he fell asleep and then said he was distracted by the radio. He was cited for failure to control.

Michelle Laso says this isn’t the first time she’s heard a crash on that stretch of road.

“I was lying in my room and that familiar sound of boom. I looked out the window and saw there was another car up in our yard. We’ve lived here for five years and this has been the 18th accident,” she said. “This one is mild compared to the big semi’s that tip over.”

Troopers say they have not seen a disproportionate amount of crashes in that area that would be caused by road conditions.