MILTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash where one person died Wednesday morning.

It happened around the 14900 block of Mahoning Avenue in Milton Township.

Investigators at the scene said it appeared as if the motorcycle hit a deer, and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle.

Another vehicle was also involved.

More information is expected to be released later.

Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts today.

WKBN will provide the latest updates. Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.