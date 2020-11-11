Troopers report finding safe containing counterfeit money during Southington traffic stop

The report stated that the driver told deputies that it was his "play money"

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Sheriff’s deputies reported finding a safe full of counterfeit money and drug items during a traffic stop in Southington Township.

Deputies reported pulling over a vehicle that was speeding on US-422 early Tuesday morning.

Investigators said the driver, a 24-year-old Mogadore man, admitted that he was “cruising” and was not paying attention to his speed.

According to a sheriff’s report, the driver consented to a search of the vehicle during which time deputies found multiple tools and a locked safe in the trunk. Deputies said the driver opened the safe with a key he had, and they reported seeing multiple syringes, a glass pipe and bags containing a crystal-like substance.

Deputies also reported finding $1,400 in counterfeit bills in an envelope.

The report stated that the driver told deputies that it was his “play money,” but he would not say if he bought the money at a lower price or was making it.

Deputies took the suspect into custody on charges of possession of counterfeit money, drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and on a speed violation.

Charges were expected to be filed Thursday, and additional charges are pending laboratory tests, the report stated.

More stories from WKBN.com: