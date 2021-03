After the car went off the road and into a field, troopers said the driver ran off

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a driver who got away during a chase Thursday afternoon.

It started around 3:30 p.m. on the turnpike. Troopers tried to pull a car over for a lane violation.

The chase ended near Highland Avenue and Salt Springs Road when the driver went off the road and into a field.

Troopers said he ran away.

No one has been arrested.