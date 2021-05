Troopers said as soon as they pulled the car over, the two people inside ran out

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for two people who ran from a traffic stop in Youngstown overnight.

It happened around midnight on Rush Boulevard near Hollywood Avenue.

Troopers said as soon as they pulled a car over, the two people inside ran out.

Authorities later found out the car had been reported stolen.

After searching the area, troopers said they found a gun in the backyard of a nearby home. They’re looking into who that gun belongs to.