VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car that caused a crash on Route 11 just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

We were told a car came up behind another car and pushed it off the road.

That car went down an embankment, hit a pine tree and flipped over.

A man, woman and toddler were in the car. All three were taken to the hospital.

The driver that caused the crash then took off.