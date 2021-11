LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN)- Traffic is moving again on I-80 West in Liberty after a crash early Friday morning.



Warren Ohio State Highway Patrol said that two semi trucks crashed just before 1 a.m. OSP said that this closed the Westbound lanes for a few hours.



Troopers said that one person was taken to the hospital and that their condition is unknown.



Troopers said that there was some lane restrictions near the Hubbard line, but traffic is now moving.