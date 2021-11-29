Troopers investigating Mahoning County crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash early Monday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. where Routes 80 and 680 split near Austintown.



Ohio State Highway Patrol said that the driver went off the right side of the road. Troopers say that the driver drove up the embankment and hit the bridge overhead. The car came to a stop underneath it.



OSP said that a driver and passenger were inside the car. OSP confirmed that the driver was taken to the hospital, but troopers say that they will be okay. Troopers say that passenger wasn’t hurt.



OSP says speed was a factor.