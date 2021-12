MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

OSP was called just before 3 a.m. to mile marker 54 of I-76.

Troopers say that the driver crossed the median.

Troopers also say that they suspect alcohol could be a factor.

Troopers say that the driver was transported to the hospital.

OSP is still investigating.