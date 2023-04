DELAWARE, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- Pennsylvania State Police said that they are investigating an accident where a car hit a pedestrian Tuesday night.

Troopers said that the incident occurred when the pedestrian was walking along State Route 58. PSP was called to the 800 block of Mercer Road in Delaware Township around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers said that the victim had minor injuries as a result of the accident. PSP is investigating the incident as a hit and run.

The scene was cleared shortly before 10:30 p.m.