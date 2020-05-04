Troopers investigating car crash that killed Boardman man

It happened along State Route 165 in Green Township Monday morning

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers are looking into how a deadly crash happened in Mahoning County Monday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said 54-year-old Henry Brew, of Boardman, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The one-car crash happened around 9:25 a.m. on State Route 165 in Green Township.

According to troopers, Brew was headed east in a 2005 GMC van.

They said he drove off the right side of the road and swerved to get back on, then drove off the left side of the road and into a ditch.