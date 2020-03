TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – There was an ATV accident on Route 11 in Trumbull County Friday night.

It happened in the southbound lane near the Tibbetts Wick Road exit.

ATVs were crossing Route 11 when one was hit by a car.

A witness on the scene said one person was taken away in an ambulance, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol would not confirm that.