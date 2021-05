Ohio State Highway Patrol said only one car was involved in the crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after being ejected from their car during a crash in Youngstown.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on I-680 northbound near the Connecticut Avenue exit.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said only one car was involved and only one person was inside.

That person was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment.

There’s no word on their condition.

The cause of that crash is still under investigation.