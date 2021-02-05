Troopers investigate hit-skip pedestrian crash in Boardman

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-skip crash where a woman was hit while walking across the road.

The incident happened at about 6:58 p.m. Friday on State Route 7 (Market Street) at the intersection of Shields and Indianola roads.

According to troopers, the female (no age given) was crossing State Route 7 heading west when a vehicle going south struck her.

The pedestrian was knocked to the ground and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle is described as a new model black Chevrolet Impala or Malibu. Troopers describe the driver as a Black female with a thin build and shoulder-length black hair.

Security video of the incident has been obtained and is being reviewed.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash is encouraged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 330-533-6866.