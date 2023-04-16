AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man is dead after a car and a motorcycle crashed Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers from the Canfield post are investigating after a motorcycle and car crashed around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Mahoning Avenue, just east of Victoria Road.

The driver of the motorcycle — whom troopers have identified as Justin Bolash, of Austintown — was riding westbound on Mahoning Avenue. The driver of the car, which was heading eastbound, was making making a left turn into a driveway.

Bolash, in an effort to avoid colliding with the car, swerved and was thrown from the motorcycle. He was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, where he died.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Troopers say the crash remains under investigation.