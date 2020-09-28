Troopers: Body of woman shot to death found just north of Mercer County

Someone was driving along when they noticed the body just off the road

FAIRFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The body of a woman was found just north of Mercer County early Sunday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said the victim is a 21-year-old who died of an apparent gunshot wound.

They are not releasing her identity at this time.

Someone was driving along Mule Street in Fairfield Township in Crawford County when they noticed the body just off the road.

PSP is investigating it as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the PSP Meadville branch.

