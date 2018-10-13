Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo sent in by Claudia and Brandon Turjonis.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, troopers reported to a crash on Western Reserve Road near I-680.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a Boardman Police Department car was hit in the accident.

Troopers say they're investigating the crash.

According to dispatch, the officer was released from St. Elizabeth's after being checked out for minor injuries.

The cause of the accident not yet been reported.

Stick with us as we gather more information on this developing story.