David Byknish, of Brookfield, said he was moved by the act

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A viewer shared a video of a state trooper replacing flags at the Brookfield Cemetery that were knocked down during a tornado on Sunday.

David Byknish, of Brookfield, shot the video and said he was moved by the act. He wanted everyone to see the trooper showing respect to the departed.

He said he feels that the trooper went above and beyond the call of duty.