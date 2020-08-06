Trolio’s in Boardman clears up confusion after Poland store announces closure

There's been confusion with the name for years

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trolio’s in Poland announced last week that it was closing, but the other location in Boardman wants to clear things up about its future.

Trolio’s is a familiar name in the Valley, but there’s been confusion since the Boardman store opened around 1988.

There is even more confusion now that the Poland location is closing.

“People are all scared. ‘Are you guys closing?’ ‘Are you guys closing?'” said Judy Schenker, owner of the Boardman location.

There’s been confusion with the name for years. Albert and Tony Trolio opened separate stores with the same name. They have long been passed on, but the names remain.

“I’ve never tried to steal their work. If someone called and they wanted the other Trolio’s, I gave them the phone number. I keep it right next to the phone,” Schenker said.

Schenker has owned the Boardman store since 2001, buying it from Albert Trolio Jr.

The Poland location is closing, but the Southern Boulevard location next to the railroad tracks is staying open to handle screen printing, embroidery and sign projects.

“I just want them to know that we’re still here,” Schenker said.

Schenker said she’s been getting phone calls and emails wondering what was going on, and has to explain the difference between the stores.

Trolio’s makes signs, banners and does screen printing and embroidery. It makes a couple thousand shirts per week and has been relying on small businesses that have kept working through the pandemic.

“A lot of just regular blue-collar workers. They had to work so they need their shirts and their stuff like that. What we did a decline in was definitely the events,” Schenker said.

It makes shirts for YMCA camps and a lot of road races. Those have been cut back.

Trolio’s in Boardman makes plenty of school shirts and it will stay in business to make whatever you need.

“Tell us what you need and we get it done for you,” said Schenker said.

The Schenker family is coming up on their 20th year of owning and running the Boardman location.

