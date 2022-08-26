WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull Regional Medical Center was recognized for its inpatient diabetes care program.

The hospital earned the Joint Commission’s Advanced Certification for the 12th year in a row.

The goal of Trumbull Regional’s program is to promote good sugar control, educate patients, and teach the entire staff how to take care of patients with diabetes.

Diabetes Coordinator Linda Tominey said the Gold Seal of Approval means the hospital is following good care.

“We have some of the best low blood sugar rates in the nation and we’re at benchmark with our blood sugar control that just means it’s just better care for your patients which that’s what you want,” said Tominey.

Tominey said Trumbull County is considered to be in the “diabetes belt.”

She said 14% of the county’s population has diabetes, which is up from 11% a few years ago.