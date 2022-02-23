(WKBN) — A partnership between Trumbull Regional Medical Center and Youngstown State University aims to help EMTs and Paramedics complete their recertification requirements in a way that’s convenient for them.

“I love it. I think it’s awesome,” said Vienna Fire Captain and Paramedic Eric Ginn.

Ginn is enrolled in the virtual EMS refresher course put on by TRMC and YSU.

“I think it’s great, it’s convenient, it’s free which we don’t mind paying but sometimes getting to physical class is difficult with scheduling and getting time off,” said Ginn.

Ginn, like every EMT and Paramedic in the state, is required to complete so many hours of continuing education in a recertification cycle.

During the pandemic, many of the traditional seminars and in-person learning sessions were canceled, so organizers of the class said they want to give back by not only offering classes for free but also making it easier for EMTs and Paramedics already juggling long shifts to fulfill their required hours.

“We did the online delivery so they could actually stay at home they could be on duty at their station it didn’t matter they can be on vacation and still do the continuing education so this is exceptionally convenient,” said retired YSU professor Joseph Mistovich.

The lectures are held online and recorded, so should an EMS provider need to leave for an emergency, they can complete the lesson when they’re able.

“It helps them to not have to miss work. It helps them to not have to miss their continuing education and sweat all of that,” said TRMC Director of EMS Matt Gordon.

A prime example of this happened just last week when more than a dozen first responders had to log off when they were sent to a fire in Hubbard.

“The nice thing about this platform is that all 17 members who had to get up and respond to the fire were able to log back on at their convenience, watch a recording and still get credit for this,” said EMS educator Larry Manaro.