YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Talk about madness in March — Thursday marks the first full day of games for the NCAA, and Friday is St. Patrick’s Day, which means the local bars are busy.

In downtown Youngstown, it won’t just be doubly packed — the city has a triple threat with the Covelli Center booked for state championships in high school wrestling.

This will be the first St. Patrick’s Day for Penguin City Brewery, and workers there are making sure they have the right ingredients to keep everyone happy.

“We are installing a couple extra TVs permanently, but we wanted to get them in for the weekend,” owner Aspasia Lyras said. “We’re going to have those out, and all of the games will be shown on the tv’s. And then just St. Patrick’s Day in general.”

Bars with green beer won’t be the only places packed — so will restaurants.

“The weather looks great for a big blowout, so we’re hoping that people come downtown and just enjoy St. Patrick’s Day with downtown Youngstown,” Lyras said.

It’s a spur for the local economy all the way around.