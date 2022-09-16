WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Tribune Chronicle newspaper was the victim of a theft, according to a police report.

On September 15, a manager from the Tribune reported to police that someone was using their bank account information on fraudulent checks.

According to the report, the bank system alerted them on August 15, to suspicious activity. It was discovered that on August 11, 21 checks were deposited into an account at Bank of America.

The checks had a different business name on them, but they had the Tribune’s routing number and account number, and the check sequence numbering of the fraudulent checks was also within range of the Tribune’s, according to the report.

The checks amounted to a total of $967.