Tribune Chronicle to publish Mahoning County edition

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tribune Chronicle announced Tuesday that it will soon begin to publish a daily Mahoning County edition of the newspaper.

The paper will begin distribution in September, according to an article published today in the newspaper.

The Tribune Chronicle Mahoning County edition will help fill the void when The Vindicator ceases publication Aug. 31.

Publisher Charles R. Jarvis said that the Mahoning County edition will be available at most locations where The Vindicator has been sold.